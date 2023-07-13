Megan Fox rids herself of ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s memory, a pelvic tattoo

After parting ways with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox seems to have erased his last memory from her mind and body. The actress recently got the huge tattoo on her pelvis removed which she had on her in honor of her ex-husband.

Megan Fox’s tattoo artist Jesse recently shared a photo of the new tattoo on his Instagram account on July 12. He wrote, “Coverup tattoo for @meganfox Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… Thanks for your trust @meganfox.”

Fans liked her new tattoo and wrote, “Wait are you freaking serious??? Omg, wow!!!! So cool!!!!” Another commented, “WOW WOW.”

“This post should be pinned top 3,” wrote another.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met in 2004 while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They got married in 2010 and parted ways in May 2020. They continue to co-parent their three sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Meanwhile, Fox is in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. They have been dating since May 2020 after they met while filming ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. Brian moved on with a professional ballroom dancer with a son from her.

Fox and Kelly got engaged in 2022. After a fallout with Kelly in February this year, Megan Fox was seen supporting him at his concert in Germany, which appears to be a sign of the couple is working on their relationship. She was spotted cheering for MGK at his concert in Waldbühne, Germany.

Megan Fox has spoken about suffering from body dysmorphia (a medical condition in which a person constantly worries about flaws in her appearance). She disclosed this in an interview for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit edition. The Transformers star stated that she has never loved her body and she is on a “never-ending” “journey” to love herself.