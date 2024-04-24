Kim Kardashian seeks peace with Taylor Swift amid feud over new track

Kim Kardashian is ready to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift, urging the pop star to leave their feud in the rearview mirror. Following the release of Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ which includes a track that seems aimed at Kardashian, the reality TV mogul is signaling a desire for peace.

According to insiders close to Kim Kardashian who spoke with People magazine, she’s puzzled by Taylor Swift’s decision to keep the feud alive, especially given the passage of time. Kardashian hopes Swift will follow suit and let bygones be bygones.

Swift’s new album, particularly the song ‘thanK you aIMee,’ has reignited speculation about the feud. Some fans pointed out the song’s clever use of capital letters spelling out Kardashian’s name, fueling the fire of their longstanding rift.

The feud originally erupted in 2016 when Kanye West, Kardashian’s former husband, referenced Swift in his song ‘Famous,’ sparking a public dispute. Despite Kardashian’s attempts to clarify the situation, including releasing an edited phone call, the feud persisted, taking a toll on Swift’s mental health.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Swift opened up about the psychological toll of the ordeal, describing it as devastating. She spoke of facing public backlash and a breach of trust due to the leaked phone call, likening it to a “career death.”

Despite recent social media activity that raised eyebrows among fans, including a photo shared by Kardashian with Swift’s former friend Karlie Kloss, Kardashian seems eager to put the past behind her. Whether Swift will heed Kardashian’s call to “move on” or if the drama will persist remains to be out.

With both parties expressing a desire to move forward, there’s hope that this long-standing feud will finally come to an end.