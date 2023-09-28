Malayalam Film ‘2018’ Chosen as India’s Oscar Entry

India’s official entry for the 96th Oscars, set to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, has been announced. The jury, led by director Girish Kasaravalli, has chosen the Malayalam film “2018” for the Best International Film category.

“2018,” also known as “2018: Everyone is a Hero,” is a 2023 Indian Malayalam-language epic survival drama that focuses on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film features a cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, and Lal, along with a supporting ensemble.

Originally slated for release on April 21, 2023, the film eventually hit theaters on May 5, 2023. It achieved remarkable success, grossing over ₹2 billion (US$25 million) at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and one of the top-grossing Indian films of 2023.

Malayalam film “2018” stands out for its portrayal of the unfolding disaster, shedding light on the early signs that economically disadvantaged individuals faced. Meanwhile, those more privileged tended to overlook the situation, believing it wouldn’t affect them. Eventually, the full force of nature’s fury struck without discrimination, leaving everyone in need of assistance, regardless of their social or economic status.

As the story progresses, “2018” skillfully depicts how people rose to the challenge, uniting to aid those in dire circumstances. They disregarded their differences and even exhibited acts of self-sacrifice to assist others in the face of adversity.