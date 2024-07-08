Will Smith on path to redemption: Can he ‘earn his way back’ to the Oscars?

Will Smith has been a beloved actor since his debut with ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ celebrated for his talent, persona, and his ventures into rap and singing. However, this fame encountered a significant setback at the 2022 Academy Awards when the actor slapped Chris Rock, sparking considerable controversy and leading to a 10-year ban from the Oscars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

For those unaware, Rock was the host that evening and had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This did not sit well with the star of ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ prompting him to slap Rock and exclaim, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Following this incident, Smith faced consequences including losing projects and receiving limited attention for his film ‘Emancipation.’ However, his recent release ‘Bad Boys 4,’ which premiered on June 7, proved to be a commercial success. While some view this as a potential comeback for the actor, the Academy remains hesitant to fully embrace him again.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, three-time Oscar winner Paul N.J. Ottosson suggested there might be a path for Smith’s return in the future, contingent upon accepting responsibility for his actions at the 2022 Oscars and expressing genuine remorse.

He emphasized that Smith’s past achievements alone won’t sway the Academy; rather, ongoing success, exemplary conduct, and genuine contrition will be necessary to rebuild his reputation.

Ottosson personally expressed forgiveness towards Smith but maintained his stance on the Academy’s ban. “As a human being, we should forgive, as long as he acknowledges his wrongdoing. However, as a private institution, we reserve the right to enforce consequences for behavior we cannot tolerate. By punishing him temporarily, we send a message that such actions are not acceptable, while allowing a path for redemption through subsequent actions and behavior,” Ottosson clarified. He also acknowledged that while Smith may have felt provoked by the joke, all individuals must strive to exercise restraint.

Previously, Smith had discussed the incident on ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,’ reflecting, “There’s a lot of nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know? I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behavior at all… It was a lot of things.” The actor also acknowledged that his actions may have been influenced by longstanding tensions with Chris Rock.