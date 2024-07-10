Malayalam OTT releases this July on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts have a lot to celebrate this week as a flurry of new releases hits the OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MX player, and more. From comedy dramas to political thrillers, here’s a roundup of what’s captivating audiences:

1. Malayalee from India

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, “Malayalee from India” stars Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara Rajan in leading roles. Lauded for its engaging storyline and standout performances, this film promises a delightful mix of humor and heartfelt moments. Released to a mixed reception on May 1, 2024, it’s a must-watch for fans of nuanced storytelling and memorable characters.

2. Mandakini

Directed by Vinod Leela and produced by Sanju Unnithan, “Mandakini” features Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar in key roles. Praised for its refreshing narrative and successful run at the box office since its release on May 24, 2024, this film offers a compelling viewing experience that resonates with critics and audiences alike.

3. Thalavan

Directed by Jis Joy, “Thalavan” boasts a stellar cast including Biju Menon, Asif Ali, and Miya George. Known for its gripping portrayal of a police investigation, the film explores the complexities within a local police station. Since its release on May 24, 2024, it has garnered attention for its suspenseful storyline and powerful performances.

4. Higuita

Directed by Hemanth G Nair, “Higuita” stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan and Manoj K. Jayan. This political drama, released on March 31, 2023, delves into themes of power and intrigue, resonating with audiences through its thought-provoking narrative and strong ensemble cast.

As these films on OTT platforms make their digital premieres, they underscore Malayalam cinema’s ability to captivate viewers with diverse narratives and compelling performances. Whether it’s the light-hearted charm of “Malayalee from India,” the refreshing take of “Mandakini,” the suspenseful thrills of “Thalavan,” or the political intrigue of “Higuita,” each release promises a unique cinematic journey.