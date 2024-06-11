Red Carpet Renaissance: The power of crimson pathways

From Met Gala to Cannes to Oscars to Golden Globes, there’s one iconic element that ties them all together: the Red Carpet. As sleek cars queue up at the entrance, journalists from esteemed publications and enthusiastic fans alike eagerly anticipate the grand arrival of their beloved stars; to descend from the sky to grace their presence on the red carpet. The history of the red carpet dates back to ancient Greece, where crimson pathways were rolled out to welcome dignitaries and gods. Cut to today, celebrities are treated no less than idols carrying the weight of hopes and appreciations of thousands of fans. The red carpet has emerged as a symbol of prestige, elegance. It is a Jugalbandi of fashion, celebrity, and charisma. They are often converted into a runway for designers to showcase their work of art.

Over the years, the allure of the red carpet has evolved exponentially, transcending its traditional role as a passageway to now symbolise the pinnacle of aspiration for celebrities seeking recognition and acclaim. The pre award shows at events like Cannes film festival and Met Gala have become a spectacle in itself. Turning into pivotal moments not only for the film and fashion industries but also for the global perception of celebrity. This new brand disruption in the advertising space has given rise to an unprecedented amplification, creating an unheard buzz that reverberates through the global media landscape. The synergy between fashion, celebrity, and charisma surpasses conventional management mantras, catapulting personalities into the spotlight and reshaping the perception of charismatic dynamism.

At events like Cannes and the Met Gala, new forms of identity emerge, reflecting the evolving definition of a charismatic personality. The red carpet, once a symbol of exclusivity, now serves as a platform for stars to showcase their brand endorsement acumen, engaging in a visual dialogue with the lenses that capture their every pose and power address. This fusion of colours, design, and imagery orchestrates a spellbinding display of branding magic, solidifying the red carpet walk as a signature statement of star presence.

The red carpet has become a canvas where the 6Cs – Celebrity, Charisma, Consistency, Continuity, Consciousness, and Couture – are on full display. They converge on the red carpet, offering a glimpse into the intricate web of brand endorsement, fierce competition, ingrained advocacy, and strategic positioning. The presence of Indian celebrities on platforms like Cannes and the Met Gala not only brings diversity to these events but also showcases the timeless beauty of Indian fashion. The star-studded lineup at Cannes this year included renowned Indian personalities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Naseeruddin Shah, Chaya Kadam, Taha Shah among others. Influencers and entrepreneurs such as Namita Thapar, Diipa Khosla, Nancy Tyagi, Ankush Bahuguna also graced the event underscoring the intersection of films, branding and charisma at Cannes.

The iconic red carpet was transformed into a runway showcasing the best of Indian fashion, representing the colours, textures, designs and artistic core of India. The saree is a prime example, which the most iconic Indian celebrities have donned on national and international red carpets time and time again. This six yards of elegance serves as a powerful emblem of Indian ethos and identity, asserting its dominance in global fashion aspirations and reaffirming its place in the annals of fashion history. This can be seen evident through iconic brand moments, such as those witnessed at the 2024 Met Gala, where collaborations between the visionary designer Sabyasachi and the icon Alia Bhatt spark global fascination, transcend geographical boundaries. The 23 foot long train of her saree left an indelible mark not just on the Met Red Carpet but also in the minds of global outlookers.

Foreign brands leverage Indian star power to tap into a diverse market, while the coexistence of celebrities, brands, products, perceptions, visibility, and prestige creates a thriving ecosystem of influence and aspiration. What often goes unnoticed is the subtle emergence of a new business model driven by this form of branding. In this digital age, social media influencers are coveted allies, sought after by brands to make appearances on these prestigious red carpets. This further blurs the lines between traditional and digital marketing, amplifying brand moments on the red carpet and extending their reach to a global audience. Netizens around the world, inspired by these red carpet spectacles, strive to recreate the looks presented, fostering a deeper connection with their favourite celebrities and perpetuating the cycle of brand sustainability and dynamism.

Furthermore, the digital landscape offers unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with consumers in real-time, capitalising on the immediacy and virality of social media platforms. Live streams, behind-the-scenes content, and interactive experiences allow brands to connect with audiences on a more personal level, fostering a sense of authenticity and intimacy that traditional marketing channels often lack. By harnessing the power of these digital tastemakers, brands aim to elevate their presence on the red carpet and ensure that their message resonates with audiences around the world.

As aspirations soar and connections deepen, the evolution of the red carpet has unveiled a new tapestry of Images and glamour, where every step on the red carpet is a testament to the eternal charm of celebrity, fashion, and cinema coming together. The red carpet sensation represents more than just a glamorous event – it is a catalyst for brand sustainability, dynamism, and the reinforcement of brand image on a global scale. As celebrities continue to captivate audiences on these iconic carpets, the allure of fame and fashion will only continue to grow, shaping the future of celebrity perceptions.

(The writer is Former Additional DG, DFF and Festival Director, IFFI (Views are personal.)

Inputs provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan