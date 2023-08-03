Made in Heaven season 2 directors: Know about Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra

The captivating and thought-provoking Indian romantic drama web series, “Made In Heaven,” made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019, leaving an indelible mark on the streaming landscape. Produced by the esteemed Excel Entertainment, the series delves into the intricate lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners based in Delhi who steer a venture named Made in Heaven. As we delve into the creative minds behind the series, let’s explore the Made in Heaven directors who have contributed to its compelling narrative.

Alankrita Shrivastava, an adept Indian screenwriter, director, and producer, takes her place among the directors of “Made In Heaven.” Her directorial journey commenced in 2011, and her accolades include the prestigious Grand Prix at the Créteil International Women’s Film Festival. Notably, she earned a coveted nomination for a Filmfare Award for her exceptional work on the critically acclaimed film “Lipstick Under My Burkha.”

Neeraj Ghaywan, a distinguished Indian film director and writer, is another visionary at the helm of the series. His contributions to Hindi cinema have garnered him numerous awards, including a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards. Ghaywan’s journey began with assisting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on notable projects such as “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Ugly.” His directorial debut with “Masaan” in 2015 garnered widespread acclaim, earning him accolades at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nitya Mehra, a versatile artist in the realm of directing and writing, is an integral part of the creative team. Her directorial venture “Chand Mubarak,” featured in the Indian Hindi-language anthology “Unpaused,” was met with critical acclaim upon its release on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Her diverse portfolio includes films like “The Namesake,” “Don,” “Little Zizou,” and “Baar Baar Dekho,” showcasing her ability to craft compelling narratives across genres.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the masterminds behind the creation of “Made In Heaven,” brought their visionary prowess to the series. Alongside them, Alankrita Shrivastava contributed her writing expertise to the show. The inaugural season, consisting of nine captivating episodes, saw the directorial finesse of Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair.