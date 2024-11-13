‘Love Scout’: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk’s rom-com’s release date OUT

K-drama fans are up for a fresh rom-com pairing! ‘Love Scout’ (previously, ‘Acquaintances’) has announced its release date with an endearing poster. The drama stars ‘One Spring Night’ star Han Ji Min and ‘Vigilante’ star Lee Jun Hyuk. Their pairing for the rom-com has already created significant waves as fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen chemistry.

‘Love Scout’ is an upcoming romance drama. It focuses on Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is highly competent at her job but inept at everything else. On the other hand, her secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) is a jack of all trades. He is great not only at his job but also at childcare and housework.

On November 13, SBS unveiled the first poster of the slated romance drama. It is a sun-soaked picture of Ji Yoon’s office at the headhunting firm. The desk is neatly arranged and has a lavender plant wishing the CEO ‘Good Morning.’ The photograph emphasises Eun Hoo’s dedication and flawless performance at his job.

In the drama, Han Ji Min will play the role of Kang Ji Yoon. She has starred in several popular and boasts an impressive filmography. These include ‘One Spring Night,’ ‘Behind Your Touch,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. She has starred in several rom-coms and her casting promises that ‘Love Scout’ will be an exhilarating watch.

Meanwhile, Lee Joon Hyuk will return to the rom-com genre as Yoo Eun Ho, the secretary. The actor has lately starred in several hit actioners. These include ‘Vigilante,’ ‘Stranger,’ and ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ among others.

The casting of the lead pair has stirred fans’ anticipations as they wait for the two rom-com stars to share the screen. Additionally, their fresh pairing has set the expectation level high with the upcoming drama.

‘Love Scout’ will premiere on January 3, 2025, on the SBS network.