Following the AV parody controversy, Park Sung Hoon to make a comeback

Last year, actor Park Sung Hoon stirred a row of backlashes after he accidentally posted a porn parody of ‘Squid Game’ season 2, in which he starred as well. Following this, he stepped down from the slated drama ‘The Tyrrant’s Chef.’ Now, the actor is gearing up to make his comeback opposite ‘Love Scout’ actress Han Ji Min.

On March 26, media outlets reported that Park Sung Hoon will star opposite Han Ji Min in the upcoming romance K-drama ‘Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women.’ As per the reports, the actor is currently coordinating with the production team about his appearance.

‘Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women’ will focus on the life of a hotelier seeking love. She goes on a blind date and finds herself struggling to choose between charming men. What she really seeks is the true meaning of romance. The story will be an adaptation of Tari’s eponymous webtoon.

For the show, the makers have approached Han Ji Min for the role of a hotelier. On the other hand, Park Sung Hoon received the offer to be one of the male leads in the K-drama. SLS is going to back the drama.

The news comes after Sung Hoon stirred controversy last year and stepped down from the upcoming show, ‘The Tyrant’s Chef.’ For the unversed, On December 30, 2024, Sung Hoon posted a photo of an adult video cover parody of ‘Squid Game’ on his Instagram account. In the said poster, Japanese adult video actresses parodied the show being naked. Although he immediately deleted the post, several fans had already caught it. Subsequently, the screenshots spread in online communities like wildfire. Soon, the actor started attracting the ire of users, amassing a flurry of hate comments.

Immediately after, Sung Hoon’s agency, BH Entertainment addressed the incident with a statement. “Park Sung Hoon received many DMs on social media and accidentally uploaded it while checking DMs. The actor himself is also surprised and apologises for making such a mistake in these times. He will be careful not to let something like this happen again.”

