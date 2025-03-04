‘Love Scout’ actor Lee Jun Hyuk announces Asia fan meet tour ‘Let Me In’

‘Love Scout’ star Lee Jun Hyuk is all set to dazzle his fans with his upcoming Asia fan meet tour, ‘Let Me In.’ As part of the tour, the actor will visit several destinations and meet his fans across the continent. His agency, ACE FACTORY, confirmed the news on March 3, sending fans into a frenzy.

As per the actor’s agency, Lee Jun Hyuk will visit multiple cities across Asia to connect with his fans. The initial slate of destinations includes Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, and Seoul. However, fans can also look forward to more destinations, as the tour poster teases the possibility of additional locations. Meanwhile, the exact dates and venue details remain under wraps. Additional information is expected to be released soon. Taking to social media, Jun Hyk’s team dropped an intriguing poster featuring the actor. A warm light illuminates his face while a haze elevates the aesthetics of the photograph.

Notably, ‘Let Me In’ is Lee Jun Hyuk’s first fan meet tour. Fans can likely look forward to an intimate event with the star where they can interact with him. The event will likely feature various activities, behind-the-scenes stories, live performances, and Q&A sessions. The tour comes after the actor won fans’ hearts with his performance in ‘Love Scout’ opposite Han Ji Min.

In the drama, Han Ji Min plays the role of Kang Ji Yoon. She has starred in several popular and boasts an impressive filmography. These include ‘One Spring Night,’ ‘Behind Your Touch,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. Meanwhile, Lee Joon Hyuk returned to the rom-com genre as Yoo Eun Ho, the secretary. He has also starred in several hit actioners. These include ‘Vigilante,’ ‘Stranger,’ and ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ among others.