‘Love Scout’ poster OUT! Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min give fans butterflies

SBS has unveiled the poster of its highly anticipated romance drama ‘Love Scout.’ The drama stars ‘One Spring Night’ star Han Ji Min and ‘Vigilante’ star Lee Jun Hyuk. Their pairing for the slated series has already created significant waves as fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen chemistry. Slated to premiere on January 3, the makers have stirred fans’ hearts with its warm and serene poster.

‘Love Scout’ is an upcoming romance drama. It focuses on Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is highly competent at her job but inept at everything else. On the other hand, her secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) is a jack of all trades. He is great not only at his job but also at childcare and housework.

In the newly dropped posters, the pair stand close to each other as the golden hour light caresses their faces. Exuding warm, romantic, and endearing vibes, the poster has left fans’ hearts fluttering. Lee Jun Hyuk looks dapper in a tailored tuxedo as he warmly smiles. His appearance attests to his professionalism and commitment towards his role as a secretary. Completing him, Han Ji Min is also wearing a black suit as she smiles at the distance. She exudes both warmth and power as the CEO at once.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식계정 (@sbsdrama.official)



The makers wrote “Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, who perfectly capture the classic appeal of romantic leads, will bring an exceptionally heart-fluttering story to ‘Love Scout.’”

They added, “Eun Ho’s devoted care for CEO Ji Yoon—managing every detail of her life and even healing her frozen heart—will inspire the delightful thought, ‘I wish I had a secretary like that.’ Packed with warmth, the series premieres Friday, January 3, offering comfort and joy during the cold winter. We hope for your continued interest and support.”

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals ugly fight with ex on tour ahead of debut album release

Meanwhile, in the drama, Han Ji Min will play the role of Kang Ji Yoon. She has starred in several popular and boasts an impressive filmography. These include ‘One Spring Night,’ ‘Behind Your Touch,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. She has starred in several rom-coms and her casting promises that ‘Love Scout’ will be an exhilarating watch. Meanwhile, Lee Joon Hyuk will return to the rom-com genre as Yoo Eun Ho, the secretary. The actor has lately starred in several hit actioners. These include ‘Vigilante,’ ‘Stranger,’ and ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ among others.