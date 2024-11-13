The BTS ARMY suspects V is gearing up for a Hollywood debut

BTS doesn’t just keep the ARMY, its fandom, enthralled with its music. The K-pop septet makes sure to dazzle fans with variety shows, TV appearances, and acting gigs. While BTS’ V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, he has stirred fans’ anticipations. All he had to do was like a few Instagram posts, sparking a wave of fan theories. The K-pop artist suddenly liked a few of the A24 production house’s posts. This has led fans to speculate that V is gearing up for his Hollywood debut. Notably, the K-pop idol has previously iterated his interest in picking up acting stints.

On November 11, V liked a few teasers of A24’s upcoming movies. These included- ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, ‘Heretic,’ starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. Additionally, the K-pop star liked ‘The Legend of Ochi’ teaser starring Finn Wolfhard. Celebrated production banner A24 has notably bankrolled all three titles. The sudden move by the K-pop idol has left fans wondering if he will be starring in any of the movies.

[INFO] Taehyung has liked 3 posts on A24’s instagram Advertisement 1. Luca Guadagnino’s film QUEER

2. HERETIC starring Hugh Grant

3. LEGEND OF OCHI pic.twitter.com/vt1yT8DNji — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) November 11, 2024

finally, the mystery is going to be solved??? pic.twitter.com/icxdH4W5bo — lora⁷❄️| is happy (@7withluv__) November 11, 2024



Additionally, V’s Instagram posts also indicate that he is linked to some unannounced project. This furthered the internet theories claiming that the BTS boy posted behind-the-scenes images from the movie set. While there is no official confirmation from either BTS or the production house, fans are in a frenzy.

Previously, V made his acting debut in the popular Korean drama ‘Hwarang.’ In the drama, he starred alongside actors like Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. V also featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, ‘Love Wins All.’ In the track, he played the role of her love interest. While he hasn’t starred in a drama lately, during his September 2023 appearance on IU’s Palette show, the K-pop star iterated his interest in acting following military service.

V aka Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. The K-pop sensation made his debut as a soloist last year with his album ‘Layover.’