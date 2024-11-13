Logo

The BTS ARMY suspects V is gearing up for a Hollywood debut

While BTS star V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, he has led fans to suspect his Hollywood debut.

Statesman Web | November 13, 2024 9:21 pm

BTS doesn’t just keep the ARMY, its fandom, enthralled with its music. The K-pop septet makes sure to dazzle fans with variety shows, TV appearances, and acting gigs. While BTS’ V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, he has stirred fans’ anticipations. All he had to do was like a few Instagram posts, sparking a wave of fan theories. The K-pop artist suddenly liked a few of the A24 production house’s posts. This has led fans to speculate that V is gearing up for his Hollywood debut. Notably, the K-pop idol has previously iterated his interest in picking up acting stints.

On November 11, V liked a few teasers of A24’s upcoming movies. These included- ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, ‘Heretic,’ starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. Additionally, the K-pop star liked ‘The Legend of Ochi’ teaser starring Finn Wolfhard. Celebrated production banner A24 has notably bankrolled all three titles. The sudden move by the K-pop idol has left fans wondering if he will be starring in any of the movies.


Additionally, V’s Instagram posts also indicate that he is linked to some unannounced project. This furthered the internet theories claiming that the BTS boy posted behind-the-scenes images from the movie set. While there is no official confirmation from either BTS or the production house, fans are in a frenzy.

Previously, V made his acting debut in the popular Korean drama ‘Hwarang.’ In the drama, he starred alongside actors like Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. V also featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, ‘Love Wins All.’ In the track, he played the role of her love interest. While he hasn’t starred in a drama lately, during his September 2023 appearance on IU’s Palette show, the K-pop star iterated his interest in acting following military service.

V aka Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. The K-pop sensation made his debut as a soloist last year with his album ‘Layover.’

