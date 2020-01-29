In “Haan Main Galat”, Kartik and Sara are seen mixing nerdy-cool with a swagger one of a kind. The hook beat and the step are catchy and will surely begin a host of challenges with fan clubs across the internet.

A peppy, stylish song will break viewing records much like “Shayad”, the romantic song which was launched last week and has already garnered 35 million views on YouTube.

Imtiaz Ali’s films’ are known for their music and Love Aaj Kal looks like no exception.

A separate part film that works like a sequel of sorts to the Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan film, Love Aaj Kal will be one romantic film to vouch for.

Romantic films are on a decline in Bollywood, but with the upcoming film, expectations are running high on the box-office as well.

The promotional tour of the film has begun and Kartik and Sara, popularly called ‘Sartik’ by their fans, are doing all that they can for popularizing the movie.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali and Maddock Films, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day.