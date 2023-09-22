“Lot of people will watch because of him”: Gippy Grewal on inviting Salman Khan at ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ trailer launch

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming comedy film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’.

Superstar Salman Khan was also present at the trailer launch event which took place in Mumbai.

Earlier, actor Aamir Khan unveiled the trailer of Gippy’s comedy flick ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ which received massive responses from the audience.

This time the makers of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ decided to invite the ‘Dabangg’ actor for the grand trailer launch of their film.

Grewal told ANI about why he invited popular Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan not only to boost the reach of his movie trailers but also to elevate the Punjabi film industry with such collaborative efforts with Bollywood superstars.

Gippy said, “Bollywood industry is very much supporting the Punjabi cinema. I always believe that if any industry has to grow then efforts have to be made. You’ve to go to places where people don’t know you and promote the film. Last time we came here, Aamir Khan launched our trailer, a lot of people watched it just because of him. So this time our trailer was launched by Salman Khan, so now because of him a lot of people will watch our trailer. So when the content is right then it has to be promoted through the right person, then the reach of that film gets better.”

Salman on Thursday arrived at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai where he was welcomed with ‘dhol’ beats and was seen posing with Gippy.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor donned a green shirt and golden jeans.

‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ is a Punjabi film, directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Earlier, ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ was slated to release on September 8, now it is set to hit the theatres on October 20.