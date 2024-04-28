Gippy Grewal talks about rising Punjabi cinema

Punjabi cinema is witnessing a remarkable surge, according to the multifaceted artist Gippy Grewal, renowned for his prowess in both acting and singing. Grewal, reflecting on the recent successes of movies like ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and the much-anticipated ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, expressed his excitement over the increasing scale of high-budget productions within the Punjabi film industry.

Having made his acting debut with ‘Mel Karade Rabba’, Gippy Grewal has since graced the silver screen with memorable performances in films such as ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Lucky Di Unlucky Story’, and ‘Bhaji in Problem’. With each success, Gippy perceives a growing acceptance and enthusiasm among audiences for Punjabi cinema.

In an interview with ANI, Grewal reminisced about the unexpected triumph of ‘Carry on Jatta 3’, which surpassed the remarkable milestone of Rs 100 crore worldwide. He recounted reaching out to Bollywood icon Aamir Khan to share his disbelief at the unprecedented achievement. “I told him (Aamir Khan) that I was very scared as you launched the trailer and if the film performed well at the box office or not, but it happened… So, it is a good sign and there is a lot of growth in Punjabi cinema,” Grewal remarked.

Advertisement

Currently immersed in the promotion of his latest venture ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, featuring his son and Hina Khan, Gippy Grewal emphasized the evolution in production standards within the industry. He highlighted the substantial shift towards larger budgets, exemplified by the extensive shoot in Canada for his upcoming film.

Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria, ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ promises to deliver a heartwarming family comedy, showcasing the real-life dynamic between Grewal and his son on the cinematic canvas for the first time. Scheduled for release on May 10, the film is poised to offer audiences a delightful and laughter-filled cinematic experience.