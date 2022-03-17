Here are list of films to watch if you’re crime/ thriller enthusiast

Many of us are crazy about crime/ thriller movies. The best thriller movie is that only which connects the audience or we can say binds the audience with them till last. From Asuran to The Departed, we are rounded up with a number of best thriller movies. Here is a list of Thriller films which you can watch.

Films to watch if you’re a crime/ thriller enthusiast

1. Bob Biswas

It is the story of a contract killer who has lost his memory. Bob Biswas (Abhishek A Bachchan) is married to Mary Biswas (Chitrangda Singh) and has a son Benny (Ronith Arora) and daughter Mini (Samara Tijori). The whole story revolves around Bob Biswas and is a good piece to watch.

2. A Thursday

A THURSDAY is the story of a woman Naina who takes 16 kids hostage. Naina is portrayed by Yami Gatum. The movie is very impactful and a must watch movie. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

3. Love Hostel

Love hostel is the latest release of Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra on Zee5 originals. LOVE HOSTEL is the story of a couple on the run. Ahmed Shokeen aka Ashu (Vikrant Massey) and Jyoti Dilawar (Sanya Malhotra) reside in a town in Haryana. Both love each other and decide to marry, against the wishes of their parents as Ashu is a Muslim. His father is currently in prison after an AK-47 gun was planted in his meat shop. Hence, he is alleged to be a terrorist. And with a lot of turns and twist the story is carried forward.

4. Dial 100

Dial 100 is another masterpiece from Manoj Bajpayee’s box which was released on Zee5 originals. Officer Nikhil receives a call from a hysterical woman determined to commit suicide in this ZEE5 Original film. As the call progresses, Nikhil realises that the woman has some dangerous intentions.

Dial 100 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The police emergency control room receives a call from a troubled woman. As officer Nikhil tries to calm her down, he discovers that the hysterical woman has bought a gun.

When asked, she tells him to stay tuned to find out about her real intentions. But as time progresses, Nikhil realises his family is in danger. Watch this fast-paced crime thriller with seasoned actors and witness how the events unfold. Will Nikhil be able to save his family, or will the caller follow through with her plan?