Beloved Tollywood choreographer S. Rama Rao, famously known as Rakesh Master, has sadly passed away today, leaving an immense void in the world of cinema. As we take a moment to reflect on his extraordinary life and career, let’s honour his memorable contributions that have touched not only the film industry but also the hearts of people everywhere.

Rakesh Master rose to prominence as the charismatic host of the highly acclaimed reality show, Dhee, which has earned a reputation as one of the most captivating dance extravaganzas on Telugu television.

In numerous interviews, Rakesh Master fondly shared his childhood dream of becoming a dancer, which was ignited by the legendary film, Disco Dancer, that he experienced at the tender age of ten. Staying true to his passion, he went on to choreograph over 1500 mesmerizing dance numbers in the Telugu film industry.

His artistic legacy lives on through his awe-inspiring choreography for numerous blockbuster songs, including those from Hum Kahan Ja Rahe Hain (1966), Shor (1972), Akka Thangi (2008), and many others that continue to captivate and resonate with fans and admirers alike.

The news of Rakesh Master’s demise has deeply saddened Twitter users, particularly those who cherished his visionary choreography in the song ‘Vendi theraku Maa Vandanalu‘ from the movie Manasichanu, featuring Ravi Teja and Mani Chandana, under the direction of Pramod Kumar. Furthermore, Rakesh Master’s artistic contributions to the enchanting songs of ‘Devadasu‘, such as ‘Bangaram Banagaram,’ ‘Nijama Cheppanante,’ ‘Nuvvantene Ishtam,’ and ‘Pulupante Nakishtam,’ among many others, will leave an indelible mark for generations to come.

His other noteworthy works include the captivating number ‘Neshtama o Priya Nesthama‘ and the lively ‘Kallaloki Kallu Petti‘ from the film ‘Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo‘. Esteemed actors like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have gracefully embraced his choreography, effortlessly bringing his rhythmic creations to life.

A user expressed, “The world of dance has been indelibly marked by Rakesh Master’s exceptional talent and unwavering commitment.” Similarly, another user reflected, “Today, we say goodbye to a genuine icon whose lasting impact will serve as a timeless source of inspiration and joy for future generations.”