Bosco Martis calls out movie promos for overlooking choreographers

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has taken to social media to advocate for the recognition and acknowledgment of choreographers in the film industry, highlighting the glaring absence of their names on promotional materials.

Bosco Martis, who boasts a remarkable 22-year career in choreography, expressed his frustration in an Instagram post, shedding light on the ongoing struggle choreographers face in securing credit for their creative contributions.

In a poignant caption accompanying a dance reel featuring his team interpreting the recently released song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from the film “Fighter,” starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Martis emphasized the persistent challenges choreographers encounter. “My oath to the future of choreographers,” he declared, lamenting the difficulty they face in ensuring their names appear on promotional materials for movies despite the widespread celebration of song and dance by audiences globally.

Martis drew attention to the irony that, while music directors, lyricists, singers, and writers are duly acknowledged and celebrated, choreographers often find themselves overlooked. He shared his disappointment in discovering that the makers omitted his name from the promotional material for a song he choreographed, despite the music director receiving due credit. Martis underscored the need for choreographers to receive the recognition they deserve, urging the industry to rectify this oversight.

The choreographer expressed his dismay at the prevailing situation, revealing that, at times, the only way for choreographers to gain recognition is by actively advocating for inclusion of their names. He shared his hope for a positive shift in the future, advocating for corrections that would ensure choreographers’ names feature prominently on all promotional platforms, including posters, radio, and other materials related to the choreographed songs.

Concluding his impassioned plea, Martis issued a call to action for fellow choreographers to unite and demand their rightful place in the limelight. Using the hashtag ‘Justice for choreographers,’ he rallied support for a movement that seeks to elevate the status of choreographers in the entertainment industry. As the dance maestro concluded, “Long live dancing and entertainment,” his words resonated as a powerful rallying cry for the artistic contributors often overshadowed in the glitz and glamour of the cinematic world.