Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up Mauritius shoot schedule of ‘Shehzada’

ANI | New Delhi | April 17, 2022 4:19 pm

Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have wrapped the Mauritius shoot schedule of their upcoming film ‘Shehzada’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti confirmed the same by sharing a group selfie with her team.

After wrapping up the shooting schedule in Mauritius, the duo will reportedly land tonight at Mumbai airport.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.

‘Shehzada’, which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

