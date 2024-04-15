Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh shine in Banarasi splendor at Varanasi Fashion Gala

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer singh lit up the runway in Varanasi, casting a spell at a fashion gala curated by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The event, a tribute to the rich legacy of Banarasi sarees, unfolded against the picturesque backdrop of the ghat on Sunday evening.

Draped in a resplendent red Banarasi silk lehenga, Kriti exuded elegance, accentuating her attire with a golden dupatta and a traditional maang-tikka. In conversation with ANI, the actress expressed her deep-rooted appreciation for Indian artistry and heritage showcased at the fashion fiesta.

“I’ve always yearned to don handwoven creations that embody our cultural tapestry. The allure of Banarasi sarees lies in their uniqueness; each piece crafted by skilled weavers tells a story of craftsmanship and dedication,” Kriti shared, reflecting on her sartorial choice for the evening.

Delving into the timeless charm of Varanasi, Kriti emphasized its seamless blend of tradition and progress, echoing the sentiment of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ (Development with Heritage).

Kriti Sanon, alongside Ranveer Singh, stole the show as they strutted down the runway for Manish Malhotra’s showcase, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The event, a part of a two-day extravaganza organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, aimed to spotlight the exquisite handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi, with the scenic Namo Ghat serving as the venue.

Amidst her triumph on the fashion front, Kriti basks in the glory of her recent cinematic outing, ‘Crew,’ a rib-tickling saga featuring an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The film, a rollicking comedy set against the backdrop of the aviation industry, unfolds the misadventures of three spirited women entangled in a web of deceit.

Under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew,’ produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, soared into theaters on March 29, captivating audiences with its infectious humor and stellar performances.