Kinshuk Mahajan loses 10 kgs for upcoming show ‘Megha Barsenge’

In a significant transformation for his role in the new TV drama ‘Megha Barsenge,’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan has shed 10 kilograms. The upcoming show, which is set to premiere on August 6 on Colors, has prompted Mahajan to undergo a rigorous fitness regimen to authentically portray his character, Manoj.

Mahajan recently shared insights into his weight loss journey, expressing gratitude for the challenge and growth that comes with his role. “The chance to be a part of ‘Megha Barsenge’ is an incredible opportunity for me,” he said in a press note from the Colors team. “Losing ten kilos isn’t just about changing my appearance; it’s about truly embodying the character of Manoj. Every day, I’m pushing my limits in the gym, whether it’s running on the treadmill or lifting weights. But the real challenge goes beyond the gym.”

The actor detailed some of the sacrifices he’s made to reach his fitness goals, including cutting sugar completely from his diet. “I’ve had to give up sugar, which is quite a struggle for me since I have a major sweet tooth,” he admitted. “This process has been a lesson in discipline and perseverance. It’s not just about the physical changes but also about the mental fortitude required to keep going. I’ve started viewing food as fuel rather than just a treat, and that shift in perspective has been crucial.”

Mahajan also spoke about the mental and emotional aspects of his transformation. “Dealing with cravings and pushing through grueling workouts when I’m tempted to give up are significant hurdles,” he explained. “However, seeing gradual improvements in my physique and feeling more connected to Manoj’s character keeps me motivated. I believe this dedication will reflect on screen.”

In ‘Megha Barsenge,’ Neha Rana will play the titular role of Megha. Rana expressed her enthusiasm for the part, stating, “When I read the script, I was immediately drawn to Megha’s strength and determination to rebuild her life after being left by her husband. I hope Megha’s story resonates with women as a reminder that their lives are full of potential and new beginnings, not just endings.”

The show ‘Megha Barsenge’ promises to be a compelling narrative of personal growth and resilience, with both actors bringing their A-game to their respective roles.