Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In join BIGBANG’s G-dragon for new show

K-drama heartthrobs, ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Love Next Door’ star Jung Hae In team up with K-pop star, BIGBANG’s G-dragon. The two K-drama stars recently stunned fans with their blockbuster Netflix dramas- ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘Love Next Door.’ Now, the two are set to make a variety show appearance. The two are a part of the ensemble guest line-up for G-dragon’s new variety show, ‘Good Day.’ Recently, the show dropped its premiere date and highly-anticipated guest line-up.

‘Infinite Challenge’ PD Kim Tae Ho will helm the MBC programme which will premiere on February 16, 2025. Notably, the BIGBANG member also belongs to the ’88 line, which marks his connection to both Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. This has further piqued fans’ curiosities. Moreover, ‘Good Day’ will also feature other prolific stars. These include Jung Hyung Don, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min. Fans will also catch Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, aespa, SEVENTEEN’s BSS and DAY6. Moreover, it will also feature fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn)



In the show, G-dragon will collaborate with individuals from various fields to create the song of the year. The K-pop idol and his close friends Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST will transform his guests’ stories into music. This will give an in-depth look at the music sensation’s creative process in a reality show format.

In his interview with MBC, G-dragon opened up on the upcoming variety show. “I still remember the days fondly when I watched the singers I admired as a child perform on stage together and the memories of singing and laughing with [Infinite Challenge] members during the Infinite Challenge Song Festival. This journey [Good Day] began with the question, ‘What if we set the stage for that day everyone might be longing for?’”

On the music front, G-dragon made a smashing comeback in 2024. He dropped two hit tracks- ‘POWER’ and ‘HOME SWEET HOME’ ft. Taeyang and Daesung. Going ahead, he is ready for a full-fledged comeback in February with a full-length album. On January 6, TenAsia reported that BIGBANG’s G-dragon is gearing up to release his long-awaited full-length album next month.