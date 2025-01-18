BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ features in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 2

The spin-off series ‘XO, Kitty,’ from the ‘To All The Boys I Have Loved Before’ franchise released its second season on January 16. Led by Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey, the first season was full of intriguing drama and love triangles. As the Covey girl returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), after a rollercoaster of a semester, more drama follows. Following her expulsion from KISS, Kitty returns to Seoul in ‘XO Kitty’ season 2 after things take a turn. The series features a studded soundtrack with a massive surprise element. While it was not mentioned in the list released earlier BTS’ Jungkook’s hit single ‘SEVEN’ ft. Latto featured in episode 8.

As fans binged the second season of ‘XO, Kitty’ the surprise element of BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ took them by storm. In the eighth episode, Choi Min Young’s Kim Dae-hon drops an electric performance on ‘SEVEN.’ Since the release of the series, fans have flooded social media highlighting the stardom and presence of Jungkook.

Advertisement

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Definitely gonna watch the series new season. Seven is everywhere!” Another added, “JUNGKOOK’S ‘SEVEN’ WAS COVERED IN THE FAMOUS NETFLIX SERIES ‘XO KITTY’, OH JUNGKOOK YOU WILL BE FOREVER FAMOUS.” Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Oh seven you will always be that girl.”

Advertisement

#JUNGKOOK‘s “seven” was used (performed) in the famous netflix series “xo kitty” season 2. jungkook will ALWAYS be thee soloist! pic.twitter.com/4qN9oWaSJQ — rp⁷ | BTS YEAR (@ysljks) January 16, 2025

WDYM SEVEN WAS FEATURED IN NETFLIX SHOW XO KITTY S2.. JUNGKOOK HOW ICONIC YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/BJVoSYpayU — l☆ra⁷ (@7withluv__) January 16, 2025

OMGG SEVEN was covered in a famous Netflix series #XoKittyS2 you will always be famous jungkook pic.twitter.com/Hc8pNFzyih — imene⁷ ℘ (@jeonprotector) January 16, 2025



In the second season, as Kitty prepares for a new chapter, she decides to hit the books and devote time to learning more about her mother. However, as one can expect, the season is in no way free from chaos and drama. As Kitty gets ready to get her life on track, she sets on a path of discovering herself and love. Joining her in her new adventure is the franchise’ OG heartthrob, Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavisnky. He is here to remind her that she is ‘Kitty Song freaking Covey.’

Meanwhile, the pre-release track from ‘GOLDEN,’ ‘SEVEN,’ became an instant hit when it dropped on July 14, 2023. The track released in two versions, with the explicit version featuring American artist Latto. Meanwhile, the clean version featured only the K-pop sensation. The music video for the track starred Han So Hee of ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name.’ Upon release, the track topped several coveted charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy chorus and the electric music continue to find a place in K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists and the recent feature is proof.

Also Read: Bae Hyeon Seong in talks to join Han Suk Kyu for new comedy drama