Kim Soo Hyun’s questionable texts to Kim Sae Ron fake? Forensic reports OUT

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in a deep controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years. It allegedly started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, the family claim that Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. Sae Ron’s family also released a series of suggestive and flirtatious texts which Sae Ron received back in 2016. They claim that Soo Hyun sent her the texts. Following this, the actor organised a press conference.

In his conference, Kim Soo Hyun acknowledged dating Kim Sae Ron. However, he iterated that it was not when Sae Ron was a minor. He also publicly requested a forensic examination of the alleged texts. The actor’s team has now released the reports which support Kim Soo Hyun’s stance.

The alleged texts

The late actress’ family has maintained that Kim Soo Hyun dated her when she was a minor. They organised a press conference to lash out at the actor and even released the chats between the two dating back to 2016. Moreover, additional alleged text exchanges between the two from 2018 and 2025 also surfaced. In the 2016 texts, Soo Hyun asked the actress when can he hold her, and kiss her.

Kim soohyun should never show his face in public again, Texting a 15yrs old at 28yrs

*I’m attracted to you

*is kissing prohibited

*when will you kiss me for real

*when can we have sex

*when can i hold you to sleep Saeron parents came with solid evidence, put that pedo in Jail https://t.co/5jLzDlb76Z — PJ (@Justtvibing) March 27, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun’s team releases forensic reports

Amid the ongoing backlash, a linguistic report has come to light. This analysis questions the authenticity of certain questionable and flirtatious 2016 KakaoTalk messages. Experts believe these messages may have been fabricated. Reportedly, on April 9, the Truebaum Institute released the results of its linguistic analysis commissioned by Soo Hyun. According to the research centre, the analysis is called “author identification.” It notes whether messages from different years had the same author. The method examines how people write and their word choice, sentence structure, and style.

The analysis compared texts from 2016, 2018, and 2025. The report confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun wrote the 2025 messages, based on real conversations. However, the analysis suggests that almost 95% of the 2016 messages are fabricated. The probability that both sets of messages have the same author was only 8%. The linguistic experts also compared the 2016 messages and the 2018 exchanges. They only recorded a 92% chance (a low similarity rate) that both sets of messages had a common author.

