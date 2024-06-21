Kim Kardashian questions botox impact on acting career

Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian is contemplating whether her love for Botox might be hindering her acting abilities. While chatting with friends about her budding acting career, Kim expressed concerns about the popular cosmetic procedure, which reduces wrinkles by paralyzing certain facial muscles.

“I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it,” she confessed with a laugh, pondering if her routine could be limiting her expressive range.

Although Kim didn’t confirm if she would give up Botox for her acting aspirations, she did share other transformations she wouldn’t consider for a role. “I’m not gonna gain 500 pounds for a role and then lose a million. That’s not where I need to be,” she stated emphatically. “I feel like, how am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

Last year, Kim took a significant step into the acting world with her role in Season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s popular anthology series, “American Horror Story.” Following her debut, she received a flurry of offers for more screen appearances.

However, despite the opportunities, Kim admitted to her friends that she’s feeling the pressure. “How do they know I can do it?” she wondered during a confessional interview. “Now, it’s like the pressure’s on because it’s like, ‘Oh shit, this is happening.’ And I’m, like, tripping the fuck out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver.”

Despite her concerns, Kim seems poised to showcase her acting skills in upcoming projects. She’s set to produce and star in the comedy “The Fifth Wheel,” which Netflix acquired last fall. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced, but anticipation is building for Kim’s next on-screen venture.

As Kim Kardashian navigates her way through Hollywood, her willingness to candidly address her insecurities and challenges adds an intriguing layer to her journey. Whether or not she decides to adjust her beauty regimen for her roles, fans are eager to see how Kim evolves as an actress.