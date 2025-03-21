Kim Kardashian ends North’s visit after Kanye West links up with Andrew Tate

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her daughter North West. According to reports, the reality star called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were set to meet with Kanye West during his time with North.

Kardashian allegedly cut short North’s visit last week after security informed her that the controversial Tate brothers—who recently returned to the U.S. following sex crime charges abroad—were on their way to meet Kanye. While the brothers have been sued for sexual assault in both the U.K. and the U.S., they have not been convicted and continue to deny all allegations.

The co-parents, who finalized their divorce in 2022 after eight years together, reportedly sat down with their lawyers and a mediator on March 14. One of the key issues? Kanye’s decision to meet with Andrew and Tristan Tate.

This tense custody situation comes amid even more controversy surrounding West. His recent single, ‘LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE’, featured both North and Sean “Diddy” Combs—who is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

As if that wasn’t enough, West has been making headlines again for his troubling social media activity. The rapper, who has previously faced backlash for antisemitic remarks, has been posting a new wave of disturbing content.

On March 19, West made a shocking claim against Kim Kardashian and her family, accusing them of sex trafficking children. His post appeared to reference North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and TikTok video.

West then took things even further, dragging Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7½-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, into the controversy. In a now-edited post, he made offensive comments about their mental capacity, sparking outrage.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, didn’t hold back in her response. While she didn’t name Kanye directly, she addressed the situation with a pointed message about “ignorance and evil.”

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” she reportedly wrote.