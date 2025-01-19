The Kardashians season 6: Kim’s romance & Khloe’s shocking Lamar reunion!

The Kardashians are back for season 6, and fans can expect plenty of drama, romance, and heartfelt moments in the upcoming episodes of their Hulu reality show.

The newly released trailer teases a whirlwind of personal revelations, family dynamics, and unexpected reunions.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her dating life in the trailer, hinting at a possible new romance. In a confessional, she admits, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” laughing off her previous claims of not seeking love.

She adds, “Me, not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.” Kim is in another scene with shorter black hair, teasing a dinner date, further fueling speculation about her romantic future.

This marks the first time Kim’s dating life has been addressed on the show since her brief fling with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., which reportedly ended in early 2024.

But it’s not just Kim’s love life that’s making headlines. The trailer also features a touching moment between Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Lamar makes a surprise appearance, walking into a room holding a bouquet of red roses, leaving fans wondering about the nature of their interaction.

Khloe, who turns 40 during the season, continues to share her personal journey, and this reunion adds an emotional layer to the upcoming episodes.

Season six also takes viewers on a global adventure, with Kim and Khloe traveling to India in July 2024 for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of North West’s performance as Simba in ‘The Lion King’s’ 30th-anniversary tribute at the Hollywood Bowl, a proud moment for Kim as she embraces her role as a “momager.”

In addition to these personal moments, the season will explore the family’s behind-the-scenes drama, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s reconciliation after their public feud over Dolce & Gabbana.

The highly anticipated sixth season of ‘The Kardashians’ is ready to premiere on Hulu on February 6.