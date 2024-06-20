Lisa of BLACKPINK announces solo comeback with new single ‘Rockstar’

BLACKPINK artist Lisa is all set to make a grand comeback! The Thai singer had teased fans a few days back with the promise of a solo return, igniting excitement among her loyal fandom. This announcement arrives three years after she initially debuted a pair of solo tracks. The rapper-singer took to Instagram to announce the release date of her new track, titled ‘Rockstar.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lisa shared a poster that read, “Lisa Rockstar. Thursday 6/27 @ 8 PM ET. 5 PM PT. Friday 6/28. 7 AM TH/9 AM KR.” The upcoming track’s first teaser was shared on TikTok, where she posted an adorable video showcasing her chic attire set to an unidentified beat. Accompanying the post was a short and intriguing caption: ‘Coming soon.’ Earlier, Lisa had also shared a TikTok video in which she teased her comeback song, saying, “Baby I am a Rockstar.”

The song will mark the songstress’ first release since signing with RCA Records in anticipation of her upcoming solo era. The deal finalizes the label’s partnership with her own company, LLOUD, allowing her to keep ownership of her master recordings. Lisa previously released the singles “Lalisa” and “Money” under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records, with the latter becoming the first solo K-pop track to surpass a billion streams on Spotify in 2023.

Additionally, in 2021, the BLACKPINK sensation collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion on the single “SG,” followed by a collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the track “Shoong!” last year.

Lisa debuted in the K-pop industry as one of four members of the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. She went on to become a permanent cast member on the Korea Army Academy edit of the program ‘Real Man 300.’ With her debut single album ‘Lalisa,’ released in September 2021, she became the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its initial week in South Korea. Her music video also set a new record by amassing the maximum number of views in the first 24 hours on YouTube as a solo artist.

Currently, Lisa is on a hiatus from full-band activities with her fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, following the success of their album ‘Born Pink,’ which topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2022. With the announcement of her latest single after a long hiatus, the singer is all geared up to make a groundbreaking return.