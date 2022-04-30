Kangana Ranaut comments on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep language row

Recently, Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her upcoming film Dhaakad on Friday. Her co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and the director of the movie Razneesh Ghai were also present at the event in Mumbai. While answering the questions Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said Sanskrit should be India’s national language, this is amid the controversy over Hindi which erupted after a Twitter spat between actors Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep.

“I would say Sanskrit should be our national language, languages like Hindi, Germany, English, French, they have all stemmed from Sanskrit. Why don’t we have Sanskrit as the National language? Why is it not mandatory in schools? I don’t know that” Ranaut said.

The National Award-winning actor said denying Hindi as the national language is denying the constitution.

“Today within the country we are using English as the link to communicate. Should that be the link, or should Hindi or Sanskrit be that link or Tamil? We have to take that call. So, keeping all these things in mind, a decisive call should be taken. As of now, Hindi is the national language according to the Constitution,” she said.

Referring to the controversy between Ajay and Sudeep, Kangana believes that both the actors are right in their own way. “Hindi is our national language, so whatever Ajay sir said is right. But I understand the sentiment of Sudeep and he is not wrong either,” she explained.