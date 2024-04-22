Congress accuses Kangana of not helping people of Himachal during calamity

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and observer for Mandi parliamentary constituency Sanjay Dutt slammed Kangana Ranaut for not helping the people of Himachal Pradesh, when the state faced biggest ever-natural calamity last year.

She is now projecting herself as a daughter of Mandi during election time, he said here on Monday.

He appreciated the role of Himachal Government particularly Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Cabinet Ministers , MP Mandi Pratibha Singh and all Congress workers for wholeheartedly helping the people of the state during this holocaust.

He said the BJP leaders like its President JP Nadda, former CM Jai Ram Thakur, all BJP MPs and Anurag Thakur, who holds the rank of Minister in the Modi Cabinet, could not bring any special package to Himachal to fight the crisis.

Their help was much needed for the people of the state on humanitarian ground, he added.

Taking a dig at Kangna, Dutt further added that she was so poor that she could not help the people of Himachal Pradesh, whereas actors like Amir Khan donated Rs 25 lakh to Himachal Pradesh during the crisis.