Dhaakad trailer OUT: Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as Agent Agni

Dhaakad trailer: Finally, Kangana Ranaut’s most awaited movie ‘Dhaakad trailer is out. The actress has left a lasting impression with her action avatar. Kangana Ranaut is returning to the silver screens after a while. She was last seen in Thalaivii in which she played the role of late former actress and TN chief, Jayalalithaa.

Now Kangana Ranaut is back with the role of Agent Agni for Dhaakad. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Arjun plays Rudraveer in the movie. Dhaakad trailer begins with agent Agni getting intel on Asia’s biggest human trafficking racket. It is run by none other than Arjun Rampal aka Rudraveer. Divya Dutta is also a rogue brothel owner and her glimpses leave you wanting for more.

Here is the trailer: