Kan Khajura: Indian remake of Israeli thriller ‘Magpie’ to come out soon

SonyLIV is set to enthrall audiences with its latest venture, ‘Kan Khajura,’ an adaptation of the Israeli drama ‘Magpie.’ The star-studded cast includes the dynamic trio of Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias, promising a riveting viewing experience for audiences across the nation.

Translated as ‘centipede’ in Hindi, ‘Kan Khajura’ is poised to captivate viewers with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances. The ensemble cast also features Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni, adding depth and diversity to the narrative canvas.

This ambitious project marks SonyLIV’s foray into in-house remakes, having secured the rights to ‘Magpie’ from Israel’s renowned Yes Studios. The responsibility of bringing this thriller to the Indian audience lies in the capable hands of producer Ajay Rai and director Chandan Arora.

The genesis of ‘Kan Khajura’ traces back to the creative minds behind ‘Magpie’—Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden. The original show, lauded for its compelling narrative, clinched the Best Screenplay award at the prestigious Berlin TV Series festival in 2019. The show’s gripping plot revolves around Asa Katz, a man released from a 17-year prison sentence on the condition that he collaborates with the police as an informant—a role known as a “magpie,” which he previously held behind bars.

As Asa navigates the challenges of his reintegration into society, he grapples with the complexities of his relationship with his older brother, David, who harbors resentment towards him. ‘Kan Khajura’ promises to delve into the intricacies of Asa’s dual life, oscillating between his criminal past and his newfound alliance with law enforcement. The narrative unfolds in a tension-filled atmosphere, with conflicting interests pushing Asa into precarious situations, ultimately forcing him to tread a fine line between crime and cooperation with the police.

SonyLIV’s commitment to delivering high-quality adaptations is evident in ‘Kan Khajura,’ which follows in the footsteps of successful remakes like ‘Fauda’ and ‘Your Honor.’ With a talented cast, a compelling storyline, and the proven success of its source material, ‘Kan Khajura’ is poised to become a must-watch for fans of gripping and thought-provoking drama. Stay tuned as the Indian adaptation of ‘Magpie’ takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, emotions, and moral dilemmas.