‘Three of us’ leads Filmfare 2024 nominations with eight accolades

Exciting news has emerged for fans of the Netflix film ‘Three of Us’ as the Filmfare Awards 2024 unveiled its nominations, with the heartfelt drama clinching an impressive eight nods. Directed and co-written by Avinash Arun, the movie features an ensemble cast led by the talented Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire, and Jaideep Ahlawat, who have collectively garnered recognition in various categories.

Shefali Shah’s compelling portrayal of Shailaja Desai, a character grappling with dementia, earned her a nomination for Best Actress (Critics). Avinash Arun Dhaware, the film’s visionary director, has been recognized in the Best Film (Critics) category, showcasing the film’s critical acclaim. Jaideep Ahlawat’s nuanced performance has earned him a nod for the coveted Best Actor (Critics) award.

Thanks for all the love, friends and film lovers. pic.twitter.com/JSYTFriTWU Advertisement — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) January 17, 2024

The film’s creative team has also received acknowledgement. Omkar Achyut Barve, Arpita Chatterjee, and Avinash Arun Dhaware secure a nomination for Best Screenplay. Aloknanda Dasgupta’s evocative background score has received recognition in the Best Background Score category, contributing to the film’s emotional resonance. Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer’s impactful dialogues have earned them a nomination for Best Dialogue.

Avinash Arun Dhaware’s cinematography skills earn him a spot in the Best Cinematography category. Vinit D’Souza’s meticulous sound design received a nomination for Best Sound Design.

‘Three of Us,’ a poignant Indian Hindi-language drama, premiered at the International Film Festival of India on November 24, 2022, and later hit Indian theaters on November 3, 2023. The film explores the journey of Shailaja Desai as she grapples with dementia, embarking on a poignant trip along the Konkan coastline with her husband and childhood sweetheart, portrayed by Swanand Kirkire and Jaideep Ahlawat, respectively. Seeking forgiveness and liberation, Shailaja confronts her traumatic past during this emotional odyssey.

As the anticipation builds for the 69th Filmfare Awards, ‘Three of Us’ stands as a testament to cinematic excellence. It captures the hearts of viewers and critics alike with its powerful narrative and stellar performances.