K-pop stars HyunA and Yong Junhyung set wedding date for October

‘Bubble Pop’ singer HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Junhyung are set to marry in October. The rumored couple confirmed their relationship publicly on January 18, sharing photos of their PDA moments on their respective social media profiles. They posted adorable photographs of themselves holding hands. The pair were previously labelmates under CUBE Entertainment.

Before dating Junhyung, the former Wonder Girls member was in a six-year relationship with Dawn, which ended with the cancellation of their engagement and a mutual decision to break up.

On July 8, Korean news source YTN reported that HyunA and Yong Junhyung will hold their wedding ceremony on October 11 in Seoul. Following the announcement of their marriage plans, their agencies commented on the news. Junhyung’s agency BLACK MADE confirmed the couple’s intention to tie the knot, stating, “Yong Junhyung and HyunA, with deep affection and trust for each other, have decided to marry in October with close friends. We appreciate warm interest and blessings for Yong Junhyung as he begins a new chapter in his life as part of a married couple with HyunA.”

Meanwhile, HyunA’s agency AT AREA responded, “HyunA and Yong Junhyung, who have been a great source of comfort to each other during difficult times, have decided to marry. They will hold a wedding with close friends in October and start a new life together. We thank everyone for their continued warm support and ask for many blessings for HyunA’s future, as she has made a significant decision both as an artist and as an individual.”

Previously, an insider told YTN that the K-pop stars have been longtime friends who understand the challenges of the entertainment industry. They have found comfort and sympathy in each other. The source emphasized that the two transitioned from friends to lovers and made the decision to marry.

HyunA joined CUBE Entertainment in 2008, debuting with the girl group 4MINUTE after previously being with JYP Entertainment. She later moved between different labels and groups, taking a two-year hiatus before returning as a soloist on May 2, 2024, with her mini-album ‘Attitude.’ On the other hand, Yong Junhyung debuted with CUBE Entertainment in the boy band BEAST.