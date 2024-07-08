Song Joong Ki confirms expecting second child with wife Katy Saunders

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki has delighted fans with the announcement that he and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, are expecting their second child. The news was confirmed by Joong Ki’s agency, HighZium Studio, after rumors had been circulating on social media for some time.

In a statement to Star News, the agency shared, “Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters.” Unlike their first pregnancy, where they openly shared details like the due date and gender, this time the couple has chosen to keep these aspects private.

Fans of the actor, known for his roles in popular dramas like “Descendants of the Sun” and “Vincenzo,” expressed their excitement and sent their best wishes to the growing family on social media. Joong Ki, who gained fame through his roles in both television and film, including hits like “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “A Werewolf Boy,” welcomed his first child just last year.

His career has received by critical acclaim and commercial success, with numerous accolades including two Baeksang Arts Awards and two Blue Dragon Film Awards. Joong Ki has also been a consistent presence on Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity list, ranking in the top ten multiple times. He was Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2012 and 2017, underscoring his popularity and influence in the industry.

The actor’s journey to stardom began with breakthrough roles that showcased his versatility, from historical dramas to action-packed blockbusters. His recent works such as “Arthdal Chronicles” and “Reborn Rich” have further solidified his status as a leading figure in Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, which continues to captivate audiences globally.

As Joong Ki and Saunders prepare to welcome their second child, the couple has asked for privacy regarding further details, emphasizing their focus on this precious family moment. The news of their expanding family has resonated warmly with fans, who await more updates and continue to support their beloved actor in this new chapter of his life.