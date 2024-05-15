K-Dramas ‘The Atypical Family’ and ‘Beauty and Mr Romantic’ score record viewership

JTBC’s drama ‘The Atypical Family’ and KBS 2TV’s ‘Beauty and Mr Romantic’ achieved their all-time high viewership ratings, gradually asserting dominance over K-drama audiences.

‘The Atypical Family’, also available on Netflix, seems to follow the success trajectory of ‘Queen of Tears’, which dominated the OTT arena with record-breaking viewership ratings, surpassing even ‘Crash Landing on You’. On May 12, ‘The Atypical Family’ achieved an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent according to Nielsen Korea, marking a personal high for the star-studded K-drama, achieved with its fourth episode.

The fantasy drama debuted with a nationwide average rating of 3.0 percent on May 4. Featuring an ensemble cast, it delves into the lives of the Bok family, who possess supernatural powers, hence the title of the show. Their lives encounter challenges as their powers wane due to incompatibility with modern-day issues and lifestyles. Their lives take a turn upon encountering the character Do Da-hee.

Dominating Korean TV, ‘Beauty and Mr Romantic’ claimed the title of the most-watched program airing on Sundays, boasting an average nationwide rating of 18.3 percent, marking its highest rating since its premiere on March 23. Airing every Saturday and Sunday on KBS 2TV, the 50-episode series stands unchallenged in ratings, particularly with its Sunday episodes. The drama follows the life of celebrity character Park Do-ra, who faces rock bottom and her budding relationship with drama producer Go Pil-sung, who helps her regain her footing.

Meanwhile, TvN’s new drama series ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’ maintains a strong performance with a nationwide average rating of 5.2 percent since its premiere, claiming the top spot in its time slot across all cable channels.

How these newly airing dramas sustain and grow their fan base while ascending the rating ladder to global acclaim remains to be seen.