Young Jae makes his acting comeback with Hyeri and Kang Hye Won’s ‘Friendly Rivalry’

The highly anticipated psychological thriller ‘Friendly Rivalry’ has a new addition to its cast list. The awaited drama starring Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri will also feature GOT7’s Young Jae, marking his comeback to the screen after a three-year hiatus.

Following reports of his casting in the thriller, K-pop idol Young Jae’s agency, AndBut Company, confirmed on July 24th that he will star in “Friendly Rivalry.” This comes after his roles in “So Not Worth It” and “Love & Wish,” both aired in 2021. Young Jae debuted as a singer-actor in 2015 with ‘Dream Knight’ and had a special appearance in the 2024 drama ‘Dare to Love Me.’ While his role in the anticipated drama remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting how he will enhance the plot’s intensity.

In addition to Young Jae, ‘Friendly Rivalry’ stars Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, known for her roles in ‘Reply 1988,’ ‘Record of Youth,’ and ‘May I Help You?’ alongside Kang Hye Won from ‘Boyhood,’ Jung Soo Bin from ‘Revenge of Others,’ and Oh Woo Ri.

‘Friendly Rivalry’ is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Song Chae Yoon and illustrated by Shim Jae Young. It promises to be a gripping mystery drama revolving around the intense relationships and fierce competition among teenage girls at Chaehwa Girls’ High School, an elite institution for the top percentile. The story centers on Seul Gi, an orphan who transfers to the prestigious school after her father’s sudden death. Due to her father’s role in the college entrance exam preparation committee, Seul Gi secures admission to the high school in Seoul. There, she befriends Yoo Jae I, a top student with significant influence among her peers. As their bond strengthens, Seul Gi uncovers Jae I’s hidden depths.

‘Friendly Rivalry’ is scheduled for release in 2025.