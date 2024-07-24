Park Min Young to star in Korean remake of ‘The Confidence Man JP’, Joo Jong Hyuk joins

Following the success of her last project, ‘Marry My Husband,’ Park Min Young is in talks to headline the Korean remake of the Japanese drama ‘The Confidence Man JP.’ It has also been reported that Joo Jong Hyuk, known for his role in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ will star alongside her in the lead role.

On July 23, industry insiders reported that renowned actress Park Min Young, known for headlining hits including ‘Healer,’ ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,’ and ‘Love in Contract,’ among others, is set to play the protagonist in the Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama ‘The Confidence Man JP.’ In response to the report, Park Min Young’s agency, Hook Entertainment, acknowledged that the actress is currently reviewing the offer to star in the remake titled ‘The Confidence Man KR’ (working title).

Actress #ParkMinYoung‘s next work has been revealed. It’s ‘Confidence Man KR’ (tentative title) Advertisement Park Minyoung will appear as the main character in the original Japanese drama ‘Confidence Man’, which is being remade in Korea This work is about three con artists called… pic.twitter.com/wwIX3Va6NR — Park Min Young | 박민영의 콩알 (@journeyofmypark) July 23, 2024

Following reports of Min Young considering the project, YTN released a report on July 24 stating that Joo Jong Hyuk will join the drama alongside Min Young. Jong Hyuk made his debut with the 2018 drama ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and the film ‘The Night Before.’ He subsequently starred in popular dramas such as ‘Yumi’s Cells,’ ‘D.P.,’ and ‘Happiness,’ before gaining popularity for his role in the hit Netflix drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in 2022.

The original drama delves into the lives of three fraudsters who come together to scam notorious and dishonest people, including mafia bosses and evil companies. The Japanese version starred Nagasawa Masami and Higashide Masahiro, among others. The Korean remake will be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, known for ‘Big Bet’ and ‘Destined With You,’ with the script penned by Hong Seung Hyun, known for ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Cheo Yong.’

In related news, earlier this year, Park Min Young’s last project, ‘Marry My Husband,’ concluded with its highest viewership rating of 12.0 percent, setting a new record for TVN with the highest viewership rating ever recorded for a Monday-Tuesday drama.