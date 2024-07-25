‘Revolver’ trailer: Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon face off with Ji Chang Wook

The upcoming crime thriller film ‘Revolver’ has been generating significant buzz due to its stellar star cast and intense, gripping narrative. The makers have released another ‘Revolver’ trailer, unveiling a high-octane showdown between the stars as they become entangled in a high-stakes game.

The film stars the beloved heartthrob Ji Chang Wook, known for headlining hits such as ‘K2,’ ‘Healer,’ and ‘The Worst of Evil,’ among others. Fans of the Korean star eagerly await his portrayal of the dark side in this upcoming thriller. Joining him to headline the film is ‘Kill Boksoon’ star Jeon Do Yeon and actress Lim Ji Yeon, known for her role as the antagonist in ‘The Glory.’ Given the protagonists’ previous experiences with thrill and action, expectations for the film have been heightened.

Watch the ‘Revolver’ trailer here:

‘Revolver’ focuses on Ha Soo Young’s narrative (Jeon Do Yeon), a detective who is wrongfully imprisoned in exchange for compensation. On the day of her release, she encounters Jung Yoon Sun (Lim Ji Yeon), who shares a complex relationship with Soo Young—shifting between friend and foe. Yoon Sun informs Soo Young that Andy (Ji Chang Wook) has claimed her compensation, setting in motion a high-stakes encounter filled with plots and action sequences.

The latest trailer, released on July 24, begins with Ha Soo Young, fresh out of prison, driven by the ultimate motive—to claim the promised apartment and money. She travels to a mountainous area to gather information about the man who framed her, seeking revenge, and finally confronts him face to face. Tension mounts as she meets the villainous Andy (Ji Chang Wook).

As Soo Young tries to remind Andy of the past, his nonchalant demeanor suggests he has no intention of keeping his promise. When Soo Young proposes quietly disappearing if he gives her the money, he taunts her, “How would you disappear if you don’t do it quietly?” revealing his dark and unethical side, sparking a power-packed game of revenge. Adding another layer, Yoo Sun (Lim Ji Yeon), initially at odds with Soo Young, decides to assist her in locating Andy, hinting at shifting alliances and strategies.

Unraveling a web of lies, deception, revenge, and alliances, the makers have heightened anticipation for the release of ‘Revolver,’ set to premiere on August 7.