Why was Chris Pratt director’s top pick for Garfield role?

Get ready for a purr-fectly entertaining time at the movies this summer, as everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving feline, Garfield, is gearing up for his big-screen debut in “The Garfield Movie”! Voiced by the talented Chris Pratt, Garfield is set to charm audiences of all ages with his signature wit and humor.

Director Mark Dindal couldn’t be more thrilled with the choice, revealing that Pratt was the top pick from the get-go.

To ensure Pratt’s voice was a match made in cat heaven, animators paired his voice with a snippet of Garfield’s dialogue, and the result was spot-on. “Chris just captures that laziness and sarcasm in his natural voice,” Dindal quipped.

In this new adventure, Garfield finds himself in a whisker-raising escapade after reconnecting with his street-smart father, Vic. Joined by his faithful sidekick Odie, Garfield gets caught up in a hilarious heist that turns his cushy indoor life upside down.

Set to hit theaters on May 17, 2024, “The Garfield Movie” promises to be an immersive experience for audiences, with screenings available in multiple languages and even in 3D format.

Chris Pratt isn’t the only star lending his voice to the film. Joining him are a talented ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

As excitement mounts and the countdown to release begins, families everywhere are eagerly anticipating the chance to join Garfield on his latest misadventure. So mark your calendars and get ready to laugh along with everyone’s favorite orange tabby when “The Garfield Movie” hits theaters this May!