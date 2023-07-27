John Kramer/Jigsaw set for return in ‘SAW X’ with more gory, demented methods

‘Live or die, make your choice’, that is the statement that will echo in halls once again, as the notorious serial killer Jigsaw will make his return in the highly anticipated ‘SAW X’, with more gore, tension and his demented ways of torture and killing with Tobin Bell reprising his iconic role as John Kramer aka the original Jigsaw.

The makers of the film unveiled the new poster of the film recently.

That’s not all though, for the very first time Indian audiences will be able to witness the gore in theaters on September 29.

Filled with traps, the first official poster offers a sneak peek into Jigsaw’s devilish games as he takes them to a whole new level, bringing with it all the eerily creepy and sinister vibes of Jigsaw.

Jigsaw is well known for his weirdly creepy mask and his ingeniously creative and demented methods of psychological torture and murder games in order to make his victims realise the true ‘value of the gift of life’. Designing some of the most sickly twisted yet creatively brilliant traps, Jigsaw targets those whom he sees as unappreciative of their lives and have little regard for the well being of others, who in Jigsaw’s words ‘play games with the lives of other desperate people.’

Set between the events of ‘SAW I’ and ‘SAW II’, ‘SAW X’ sees John Kramer travelling to Mexico for an experimental cancer treatment, only to find an operation that scams people and preys on their vulnerabilities.

Enraged and now filled with murderous intentions, John gets back to work and exacts revenge on the fraudsters in true ‘SAW’ fashion. To make things better, director Kevin Greutert who directed the critically and commercially successful ‘SAW VI’ will be making his directorial comeback to the franchise after 13 long years.

The official film synopsis reads: “John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of ‘SAW I’ and ‘SAW II’ a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer.”

“However he discovers to his shock that the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artistes in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release ‘SAW X’ in Indian theatres on September 29, 2023.