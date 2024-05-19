Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country: PM

In a fresh attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the grand old party considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country and the party’s ‘shehzada’ (Rahul Gandhi) keeps opposing business houses, businessmen, and investors.

“The Congress considers entrepreneurs as enemies of the country. Its leaders openly say that we attack those businessmen who do not give us money. That means parties like Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are not concerned about the industries of the country,” the prime minister said while addressing a public meeting in Jamshedpur.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “Their ‘shehzada’ oppose industries, industrialists and investment every day. Which industrialist will go to their state and invest capital in the coming days? What will happen to the youth of those states? Many investors told me that they were unwilling to put their money in these states as the ruling parties were opposed to their practices and wealth creation. They are being abused and insulted. Most of our investors and wealth creators assume that since the ‘Shehzada’ harbours such views against them, their partners would also see them in a negative light.”

Calling Congress a party which caters only to a family, PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi fled Wayanad (the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha) and came to Rae Bareli playing the emotion card saying it’s his mother’s seat. “The shehzada of Congress fled Wayanad to contest the elections from Rae Bareli. He is going to the people there, playing up emotions around Rae Bareli and how it was his mother’s seat. Even an eight-year-old child would know better than to call his school his father’s even if the latter studied in the same school. Jharkhand has to be saved from such parties that only serve families and not people,” he said.

Slamming the Congress party and its ruling partner in the state, the JMM, Modi said both the parties ‘know nothing’ about development.

Renewing his attack on the grand old party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over their alleged promise to conduct a nationwide X-ray and redistribution of wealth if elected to power, Modi said the only goal of Congress and its partners in the INDIA bloc is to ‘steal’ public wealth and assets.

Modi said, “The Congress and the JMM know nothing about development. All that they can do is to speak aloud lies everywhere, over and over again. Their ulterior motive is to grab the humble assets of the poor or steal them in the name of wealth redistribution. They want to snatch the reservations guaranteed for the SCs, STs and OBCs. They hurl abuses at Modi every day. Can’t they think of anything beyond this? Their true faces have been unmasked before the country today.”

Weighing in on the huge cash recovery from the house of the domestic help of sitting minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam’s aide, the PM said Congress and the JMM have looted Jharkhand at ‘every opportunity’.

“The leaders of Congress and the JMM have amassed black money at the expense of the poor. They have pillaged Jharkhand and looted the people at every opportunity. The Congress is the mother of corruption. Sadly, when we talk about Jharkhand these days, piles and piles of currency notes flash before our eyes,” he said.

PM Modi vowed to return every cent that he alleged was looted by Opposition leaders.

“The JMM indulged in a land scam in Jharkhand. They usurped the land of poor tribals and those owned by the army. The mountains of notes being recovered from their houses are your money. Modi is retrieving the money that these dishonest people stole and hoarded. I am not doing this to put the recovered money in the government’s treasury. I will return every cent of it to the people who are the rightful owners of the stolen money. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Prime Minister Modi said.