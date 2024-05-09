Aditi Rao Hydari feels fashion should be effortless

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who oozes elegance in every outfit that she wears, feels that fashion should be effortless and there shouldn’t be any burden.

With 10.9 million followers on Instagram, Aditi’s social media feed is full of pictures of her wearing Indian outfits, traditional wear, gowns, co-ord sets, pantsuits and floral dresses.

Speaking about what fashion means to her, Aditi told IANS: “Fashion is something that comes from within you. You can play with fashion, but I believe fashion can be created from my cupboard, your cupboard, my sister’s cupboard or my brother’s cupboard also. Fashion is fun. And sometimes fashion ends up costing a lot, but sometimes you can create from your own thing. It’s about being creative.”

She went on to say, “When I started in 2011-12, that time I didn’t care, but after a few years it became a burden for me that I have to look glamorous, wear heels, put on makeup. But I was always like I don’t want to do all these things. I used to say that I will do this on screen but not in real life.”

“But in the last 4-5 years I feel like I am what I am, I am who I am. I will sit for an interview without makeup, with my hair all tied up. I feel my heart has to connect to you. And if this connects everything else works. Fashion, face, skin everything else also falls into place. And, I think fashion should be effortless. There shouldn’t be any burden. Maybe some people will like it, some will not. If you feel good, then do it,” shared Aditi, who is most recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

If she follow any Gen-Z trends? Aditi said she doesn’t know about any trends but wears whatever she feels like.

“Sometimes things that are in trend are ‘behuda’. If I don’t like things which are in trend I don’t wear them. But in my everyday clothes, I decide it myself. I take it out from my cupboard and wear it. For me, fashion should be effortless, and it should be authentically you. If you are going for an event, then you can do all the ‘taam jhaam’,” she said.

Aditi added: “For me, it’s important to be effortless. Even if I wear a maang tikka, I should feel like I woke up like this.”

‘Heeramandi’ also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series is streaming on Netflix.