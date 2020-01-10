The official trailer of the much-anticipated Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out. A mature comedy-drama directed by Nitin Kakkar also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya F.

Jawaani Jaaneman also features Kumud Mishra and Farida Jalal and their dramatic timing lends a genuine comedy angle to the film.

Kubbra Sait is also part of the film and from the looks of the trailer, plays Saif’ s girlfriend.

Within a day of its release, the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has been trending number one on video-streaming site, YouTube and has been viewed by 15 lakh people.

Alaya F looks promising and the storyline of a rather different kind makes the film look fresh.

The debutante shared the trailer on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “One brings the charmThe other adds the spice And HE brings the party Lets rock n roll with #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer, OUT NOW!!! LINK IN BIO.”

What stood out from the trailer were also two recreated tracks. One was, “Ole Ole” from Saif Ali Khan’s film, Yeh Dillagi and the Punjabi chartbuster, “Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya”; both have been used in the film.

Expectations will run high for the National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar after his last experiment with Notebook(2019) which did not perform very well at the box office.

Completely shot in London, the look of the film is plush and cosmopolitan.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31 January 2020.