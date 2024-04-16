Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F’s romantic track ‘Tu Mil Gaya’ unveiled

Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F’s chemistry is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming romantic flick ‘Srikanth’. The excitement soared after the trailer drop, and now fans are treated with the first musical delight from the movie, ‘Tu Mil Gaya’.

Rajkummar himself took to Instagram to share the joy, captioning his post with the announcement of the song release with Alaya F. In the snippet, we witness the tender moments shared between the lead pair, portraying the innocence and sweetness of budding love.

‘Tu Mil Gaya’ is not just any song; it’s a melody that captures the essence of love beautifully. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, with musical magic woven by Tanishk Bagchi and heartfelt lyrics penned by Shloke Lal, the song is already winning hearts.

The movie ‘Srikanth’ isn’t just about romance; it’s about resilience and triumph in the face of adversity. Rajkummar Rao embodies the spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an entrepreneur who defied odds and turned his visual impairment into a testament of strength.

Srikanth Bolla’s real-life journey from adversity to success is truly inspiring. Despite being visually impaired, he founded Bollant Industries, providing employment opportunities to those often overlooked by society.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring a stellar cast including Sharad Kelkar and Jyotika, ‘Srikanth’ promises to be a heartwarming tale of determination and love.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024, inviting audiences to witness the extraordinary journey of a remarkable individual.

As fans anticipate ‘Srikanth’, Rajkummar Rao gears up for another exciting venture in the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor, making it a double treat for movie buffs in the upcoming months.