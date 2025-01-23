Janhvi Kapoor reveals her married life plans to settle in Tirupati; KJo reacts

An old interview of B-town Diva Janhvi Kapoor in conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta has resurfaced. During the conversation, the actress surprised viewers with her married life fantasy. The ‘Dhadak’ actress imagines a sombre and picturesque life for herself where she lives in Tirupati with her husband and her three kids. Notably, Janhvi shares a special bond with Tirupati as she visits the temple on her birthday and her late mother, Sridevi’s birth anniversary every year.

During the conversation, Janhvi Kapoor surprised Karan Johar who accompanied her to the programme. She said, “I have this plan of eventually getting married and settling down in Tirumala Tirupati with my husband and three kids. We’d eat on banana leaves every day and hear ‘Govinda Govinda’. I’ll have mogras in my hair and will listen to Mani Ratnam’s music. I’d do tel champi on my husband in his lungi.” While her romantic vision is at once wholesome and surreal, KJo wasn’t impressed.

Advertisement

The filmmaker quipped, “What’s so romantic about a man in a lungi eating on banana leaves?”. To this, Janhvi laughed and replied, “It’s romantic.” Moreover, several social media users admired her simple plans.

Advertisement

On a Reddit thread, one user commented, “I really appreciate how she does not feel like it is uncool to embrace her Telugu roots and talk about on this weird show where middle-aged men are wearing tacky clothes. Either way, though she doesn’t speak a word of Telugu or Tamil she does seem decently connected to Sridevi’s Telugu side, which is very wholesome.” Another added, “Her plans are pretty wholesome tbh. Sounds like she wants a low-key simple life. KJo, leave her alone. Just cause you don’t understand the hype or find the beauty in it, doesn’t mean you should shame it.” On the other hand, several users called her fake and dubbed her comment a PR move.



Moving ahead, during another interview, the actress revealed how she envisions her wedding celebrations. During her interaction with Peacock Magazine, she revealed her plans. She wants a simple wedding and a bachelorette party in Capri in Southern Italy on a yacht. Janhvi wants to exchange vows in Tirupati. Meanwhile, she wants her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony at her mother, late actress Sridevi’s ancestral home in Mylapore, Chennai. Taking it a notch higher, the actress expressed her desire for a traditional but simple decor, that would be full of mogras and candles.

Also Read: ‘Chhaava’ director Laxman Utekar reveals why he cast Rashmika as Marathi maharani

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is in a romantic relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Fans often get to see the two together in public.