Karan Johar gives it back to General Dyre’s great-granddaughter for labelling Jallianwala Bagh’s victim, a looter

The makers of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ recently dropped the trailer of the awaited film following its riveting teaser. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. Set against the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that shook the nation, the film promises to be driven by years of burning rage. The film is poised to present another side to the dark chapter of national history. Recently, the film’s producer, Karan Johar slammed General Dyre’s great-granddaughter who called the massacre’s victim, a ‘looter.’

A 2019 video of a documentary featuring Caroline Dyre has been going viral. She is the great-granddaughter of General Dyre who led the troops during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In her documentary, she interviewed Raj Kohli, whose great-uncle Balwant Singh survived the firing by hiding under the pile of bodies. Caroline described her uncle as someone who was fond of Indians. Kohli also spoke lovingly about his great-uncle and described him as a daring young man. To this, Caroline quickly added, “Ah, he was a looter, was he a looter.” She added, “I think history is history and you’ve got to accept that and not wallow in it.”

Advertisement

Now, Karan Johar has bashed Caroline for her remarks. He said, “I don’t want to mince my words, be diplomatic in my answer or certainly beat around the bush when I say, how ridiculous she is to say that and how dare she? She was calling those thousands of people looters? They were innocent people who conglomerated right there for what was meant to be the auspicious day of Baisakhi, thinking something else was going to be the eventuality of the day and look what happened.”

Advertisement

Karan Johar added, “The fact that she has even said those things, makes me so angry on a humanitarian level. Khoon khaulta hai jab maine wo video dekha with the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of our nation and the world. The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want to demand an apology even more.”

The filmmaker also questioned the fondness of Dyre for Indians which she talked about. “What love can you have in your heart when your actions only spoke of hate? And the fact that she is living in a la la land of her own and is in some delusion of her own. And I don’t know her. I haven’t met her and I don’t wish to meet her. But the fact that she even said those things just makes me so angry.”

As he let out his anger, Johar also talked about the slated film and how it would present a parallel history. “That’s why she keeps on saying history is history… I don’t think she has understood the lesson… And you will see that whole thing, the anger (in the film). By the time the film comes to the climax, you will understand how much anger there was. And I would rather say you watch the film to see the anger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



In the film, Akshay Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair who sues the crown for genocide. However, going against the British Empire is nowhere near a cakewalk. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, played by R Madhavan. As the two lock horns in the courtroom, history changes its face. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan has THIS advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan over ‘Nadaaniyan’s failure