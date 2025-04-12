Soha Ali Khan has THIS advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan over ‘Nadaaniyan’s failure

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix on March 7. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. Following its release, the film amassed massive backlash for its shallow storyline. Several critics and viewers bashed the title for its storyline and dialogues. Moreover, Kapoor and Khan also drew flack for their acting in the film. Now, Soha Ali Khan has some advice for her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan recently got candid while speaking with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel. When Rakshit probed her about Ibrahim’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ and the flack, she advised the debutant actor to develop a thick skin. “Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world.” She believes one needs to either digest people’s opinions or not read the comments. “But, I feel, like sometimes, it’s important to read the comments because you can’t just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism. You have to work on your craft and go forward.”

Soha added, “The only thing you can do is have some kind of armour. Do not shut yourself to the world and surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men. Be open to criticism, introspect and work towards your craft. Don’t let your film’s success or failure, perhaps, destroy you in ways but also recognise where you need to work on something and become better.”

On the work front, Soha is currently promoting her latest release, ‘Chhorri 2.’ The title also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajan, Sourabh Goyal and Jitendra Kumar. Vishal Furia has directed the film. On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Kumar and Jack Davis bankrolled the title. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.