‘Chhaava’ director Laxman Utekar reveals why he cast Rashmika as Marathi maharani

Rashmika Mandanna, fresh off the massive success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, is ready to captivate audiences once again in the historical action film ‘Chhaava’. Playing the role of Maharani Yesubai, wife of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (portrayed by Vicky Kaushal), Rashmika brings a unique intensity and grace to the screen.

At the film’s trailer launch, director Laxman Utekar revealed why Rashmika was his first choice for the role.

Advertisement

“Even before I started writing the script in 2021, I told Dinesh Vijan [producer] that I envisioned this film with Vicky and Rashmika. Dinoo’s initial reaction was, ‘Rashmika? She’s South Indian. How will she fit as a Marathi queen?’ My answer was simple: ‘Her eyes are so pure that no one else could embody a Marathi maharani like she can.’”

Advertisement

Rashmika’s performance in the trailer has already sparked excitement among fans, with many praising her commanding screen presence.

She continues to expand her horizons with an impressive lineup of films, including ‘Kubera’, ‘Sikandar’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘Thama’, ‘Animal Park’, ‘Pushpa 3’, and ‘The Girlfriend’.

‘Chhaava’ is based on the acclaimed Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant, which chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Maddock Films, promises a gripping narrative of valor, sacrifice, and resilience. Akshaye Khanna also plays a pivotal role, adding to the film’s star-studded cast.

The movie’s production journey began in April 2023, with filming wrapping up in May 2024. Renowned composer A. R. Rahman has crafted the film’s score, while lyricist Irshad Kamil has penned the songs, adding a soulful dimension to this historical epic.

Fans can mark their calendars for February 14, 2025, when ‘Chhaava’ hits theaters.