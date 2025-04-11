Homebound breaks through to Cannes with star power of Janhvi and Ishaan

Get ready for some major desi pride on the global stage—’Homebound’, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has officially made it to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025!

Directed by the ever-so-brilliant Neeraj Ghaywan, the film will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section, a category at Cannes known for spotlighting bold, artistic, and original cinema from around the world.

Yes, it’s happening. Bollywood is going ‘global’, again.

This isn’t Ghaywan’s first brush with Cannes glory. A decade ago, he wowed critics with ‘Masaan’, which picked up awards in the very same section. Now, he’s back with a new story that’s already got cinephiles buzzing. ‘Homebound’ marks a return to form for the director, and judging by the cast and reactions, it’s going to be one emotional ride.

The ever-passionate Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram shortly after the news broke, and let’s just say—his excitement was contagious. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life… my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of—pure intention, grit, compassion, and truth.”

He also gave a sweet shoutout to Ghaywan, calling him a “friend with a beautiful mind,” and acknowledged how this project marks a long-awaited reunion with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after a gap of seven years. (Yes, it’s been that long since ‘Dhadak’!)

Janhvi, meanwhile, was all smiles and gratitude as she shared the announcement on her socials. “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world,” she wrote. “Our hearts are full, and we can’t wait to show you all this journey on the big screen!”

Besides Ishaan and Janhvi, ‘Homebound’ also stars Vishal Jethwa, who has quickly become known for powerful, scene-stealing performances. And behind the camera, it’s a dream lineup: produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-production support from Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

Clearly, this isn’t just any indie darling—’Homebound’ has some serious cinematic firepower backing it.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to run from May 13 to May 24, and with ‘Homebound’ in the lineup, India has one more reason to tune in and cheer. With global heavyweights like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster also featuring in this year’s selection, the competition is fierce—but so is the buzz around Ghaywan’s latest.